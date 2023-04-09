Portada
Mil días de vida
Tina Hernández
Noticias
Buscan garantizar alimentación a 3 mil 84 personas
Con el fin de contribuir a un estado nutricional adecuado de las niñas y niños de bajos recursos, a través del Gobierno federal y estatal se dio a conocer el “Programa de Atención Alimentaria en los Primeros 1000 Días de Vida”, que consiste en la entrega de raciones alimenticias o dotaciones nutritivas para una buena alimentación luego de nacimiento.
El programa se aplicará a los 18 municipios del estado y también incluye porciones de comidas a madres embarazadas y lactantes con el fin de garantizar el óptimo desarrollo de los bebés y alimentación de sus hijos.
Asimismo el programa busca fomentar la educación nutricional, la lactancia materna y prácticas adecuadas de cuidado, higiene y estimulación temprana, para el correcto desarrollo de los niños y niñas queretanos.
El programa tendrá una población objetivo de hasta 3 mil 084 mujeres embarazadas y mujeres en periodo de lactancia, así como niñas y niños de seis meses a dos años de edad, de acuerdo a suficiencia presupuestal.
Los apoyos alimentarios que se brindarán a través del Programa de Atención Alimentaria en los Primeros 1000 Días de Vida podrá ser a través de: dotación alimentaria, es decir la distribución de uno o más alimentos que contribuya a una alimentación correcta, tomando en cuenta las necesidades generales de los beneficiarios; y ración alimentaria, se refiere al paquete conformado por insumos que forman parte de la cultura alimentaria de los beneficiarios.
El programa estará en vigencia a partir de esta fecha y concluirá el 31 de diciembre de 2023, y su continuidad en 2024 quedará a disposición del presupuesto para dicho año.
